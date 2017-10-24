Stop the killings, Duterte asks ‘Reds’

BACOLOD CITY: President Rodrigo Duterte admitted that he is not ready to resume negotiations with communists but he called on the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed wing, the New People’s Army, to stop killing people.

The President, who flew to Bacolod on Sunday to grace the Masskara Festival, said he “was not ready to say we are ready for the (peace) talks again” with communist rebels.

“You’ve been killing people left and right. Those are extra judicial killings (EJK),” Duterte said at the Bacolod City Public Plaza.

Duterte cited instances when off-duty soldiers leaving their camps were gunned down.

“We have been killing each other for 50 years. Are we going to fight each other for another 50 years? Ano ba talaga gusto niyo? (What do you really want)?” he asked.

Earlier this year, the President suspended peace talks with the National Democratic Front as government forces and rebels accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreement.

Duterte also called on the people to “treat soldiers well” in gratitude for what they had done in Marawi City.