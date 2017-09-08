‘Stop the killings,’ say Robredo, lawmakers

Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo rallied the public to denounce and seek a stop to the rampant police killings as she called for the criminal prosecution of people behind the deaths of minors, including that of Reynaldo de Guzman.

The body of de Guzman, 14, was found with 30 stab wounds in Gapan, Nueva Ecija.

“Another incident has added to our fear about the ongoing war on drugs. There are no words to express sadness and outrage that we should all fear over the non-stop murders, including those of minors,” Robredo said in a statement issued on Thursday.

“We can’t let this pass. Filipinos are not murderers. The killing spree should stop,” she added.

“A society wherein our children can disappear only to be found with 30 stab wounds, head wrapped in a tape, is a society that is unacceptable,” Robredo added. “We need to have a united, louder voice to ensure that the perpetrators will be held liable.”

Also yesterday, the Makabayan bloc objected to the P900 million budget being sought for the Oplan Double Barrel: Reloaded, the Philippine National Poice’s ani-drug campaign.

In a news briefing, the bloc, comprised of seven congressmen, said the budget should not be approved since it would mean that Congress is supporting extra-judicial killings connected to the drug war.

“Pag nagpatuloy ang budget na yan, maraming Kian at maraming Carl Angelo pa po ang mangyayari (If that budget is approved, there will be more cases like Kians and Carl Angelos,” Anakbayan Rep. Ariel Casilao said, referring to Kian Loyd delos Santos and Carl Angelo Arnaiz.

Casilao said lawmakers should not allow Congress to be an accomplice in the killing of suspected criminals.

Gabriela Rep. Arlene Brosas agreed, saying the chamber should not allocate funds tha may be used to kill poor people.

with Ralph Villanueva