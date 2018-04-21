Stop meddling in internal affairs

MALACAÑANG and the Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday lashed out at the European Parliament for meddling in domestic affairs, after EU lawmakers called for the scrapping off the Philippines’ trade perks if the government did stop alleged extrajudicial killings in the “pretext” of a war on drugs.

Speaking to reporters, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr said it was “unfortunate” the European Parliament again decided to interfere in the affairs of the Philippines.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano decried the “unwarranted and uncalled for actions” against the Philippines by the European Parliament.

In a statement issued following the EU lawmakers’ adoption of a resolution Thursday night calling for, among others, the immediate end to the drug war killings, Cayetano said the parliament “crossed the red line.”

“The European Parliament has crossed a red line when it called for unwarranted actions against the Philippines,” Cayetano said.

In the resolution, the European lawmakers urged the Duterte administration to release detained Sen. Leila de Lima, who is facing drug-related charges, guarantee her a “fair trial,” and drop “all politically motivated charges against her.”

The European Parliament also asked the Philippine government to delist United Nations special rapporteur on indigenous peoples Victoria Tauli-Corpuz in its petition seeking to declare over 600 individuals as terrorists.

The European lawmakers reminded Philippine government of its obligations under international law, the Generalized System of Preferences plus (GSP+) and other agreements.

The Philippines was granted GSP+ perks, which means zero duties on 6,274 Philippine exports, in 2014.

Roque denied that there were state-sanctioned killings of suspected drug personalities in the Philippines.

“We reiterate that the government under the administration of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte does not engage in so-called extrajudicial killings. Ang sabi po nila, 12,000 na raw po ang namatay. Nasaan ang yung mga bangkay?

At nasaan po yung mga demanda ng mga 12,000 victims (They said 12,000 died. Where are the bodies? And where are the charges filed for these deaths)?”said.

Roque also said Duterte does not tolerate unlawful deaths, citing the filing of charges against the policemen who killed teenager Kian de los Santos in the guise of a drug operation.

Roque then claimed that some European lawmakers could have “close ties” with local rivals of the Duterte government who want to “distort realities.”

As for de Lima’s case, Roque insisted that the government followed “strict” and “legal” procedures, supported even by the Supreme Court when it junked the senator’s plea to nullify the drug-related charges lodged against her.

Roque also maintained that in the Corpuz’ case, she was included in the government’s terror list because of “intelligence information” linking her to communist rebels.

‘Int’l outlaw’

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd and Senate Majority Leader Vincente Sotto 3rd viewed the actions of the European parliament as interference in the internal affairs of the Philippines.

“Yes, that is interference, but since done outside of the country we cannot impose any sanction on them,” the Senate president said in a text message.

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima welcomed the move of the European Parliament to adopt the resolution urging the Philippine government to drop all politically motivated charges against her and end further acts of harassment.

Rep. Antonio Tinio of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers party-list said the European Parliament’s resolution was proof Duterte had become an international outcast.

“The EU Parliament’s resolution indicates that President Duterte has rapidly attained pariah status in the international community due to his blatant disregard for human rights, extrajudicial killings of the poor, and suppression of political dissent,” Tinio told The Manila Times.

WITH JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA AND LLANESCA T. PANTI