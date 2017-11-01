Stop ‘non-Christian’ ways of observing All Saints’ Day

CABANATUAN CITY, Nueva Ecija: A leader of the Roman Catholic Church here has urged the faithful to depart from non-Christian ways of observing All Saints’ Day (November 1) and All Souls’ Day (November 2).

Bishop Sofronio Bancud of the Diocese of Cabanatuan made the call as he issued a pastoral letter that guides the faithful on the manner the annual traditional events should be observed.

“Huwag kayong umayon sa takbong mundong ito. Mag-iba na kayo magbago ng isip upang mabatid ninyo ang kalooban ng Diyos—kung ano ang mabuti, nakalulugod sa kanya, at talagang ganap [Do not conform with the pattern of this world, but be transformed by renewing your mind. Then you will be able to test and approve what God’s will is—his good, pleasing and perfect will],” Bancud said, citing Romans 12:2.

He added that both All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days are important for the Catholic faith, being about the communion of saints and eternal life that Jesus sacrificed for.

“Although these two significant events are about our faith, it is noticeable that these are being mixed with the deeds not in conformity with our Catholic beliefs,” the bishop said.

Bancud asked the people to pray and attend Masses for the dead.

“Hindi na kailangang mag-alay para sa kanilang pagkain at mga inumin na hindi nila pakikinabangan [There is no need to offer foods and drinks to the dead that are not useful to them],” he said, saying the flowers are symbols of love and candles are for the light of Christ.

Meanwhile, the Saint Nicholas of Tolentine Parish here held a “Parade of Saints” with children dressed as their favorite saints as an alternative activity to the traditional “Trick or Treat” that features horrible or “demonic” creatures.