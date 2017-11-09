‘Stop NPA, breakaway group killings’

BACOLOD CITY: The North Negros Human Rights Advocates (NNHRA) called for a stop to a series of killings purportedly resulting from differences between the New People’s Army (NPA) and its breakaway group in Salvador Benedicto town, Negros Occidental.

Eight have died in clashes between the two groups since July, according to the NNHRA.

It urged outside or government intervention “before it gets worse,” fearing that the civilians will become victims in a crossfire.

Boyet Amaca, NNHRA member, attributed the killings to the rivalry between the communist NPA rebels and the Revolutionary Proletarian Army (RPA).

The conflict led to the killing of Charlie Boliboli, an alleged RPA commander, in July.

It also resulted in the ambush of a farmer and two of his companions who were suspected NPA rebels in August.

Amaca said Boliboli’s death was also connected to the killing of Councilor Eden Bacordo of Salvador Benedicto and his bodyguard in October.

He added that Bacordo’s father, Vicente, village chief of Barangay Silang, and former Salvador Benedicto Mayor Nehemias dela Cruz who were reportedly high-ranking officials of the NPA but became political rivals.

Amaca said members of the Negros Federation of Sugarcane Workers were also accused of being NPA rebels.

“The people of Salvador Benedicto are living in fear,” he added.

The NNHRA called on the Commission on Human Rights to investigate the killings.

Eugene Y. Adiong