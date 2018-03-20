Stop payment order for postdated checks

Dear PAO,

I worked as an OFW for 12 years and came back to the Philippines with savings and high hopes for a brighter future. To start my investments, I purchased a condominium unit from a well-known developer somewhere in Mandaluyong City. The terms provided were as follows: 5% initial downpayment, 15% payable within 24 months via post-dated checks, and an 80% lump sum payable through bank financing. As soon as I paid the 5% downpayment and gave my 24 post-dated checks, the developer turned over the key to the unit to me. As I was already using the unit, it then became apparent that the unit had some inherent defects which are too substantial to be disregarded. I then filed a complaint with the HLURB, and they too found the defects substantial. And so, I informed the developer that I will stop paying the amortizations until they fix the unit, refund me or replace it.

Instead, the developer still deposited my post-dated checks which were dishonored on account of my stop payment order. The developer then threatened to file a criminal case for violation of anti-bouncing checks law (B.P. 22) against me. Given this scenario, am I criminally liable?

Karen

Dear Karen,

No, you are not criminally liable for the violation of Batas Pambansa Bldg. 22 (B.P. 22). Based on the facts you have narrated, it is evident that you intentionally ordered your bank to stop payment on your post-dated checks precisely because of the defects in the unit you purchased which the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB) also found.

In the case of Ma. Rosario P. Campos vs. People of the Philippines, et al. (G.R. No. 187401, September 17, 2014, Ponente: Honorable former Associate Justice Bienvenido Reyes), the Supreme Court enumerated the elements of the crime under the provisions of the Anti-Bouncing Checks Law as follows:

“(1) the making, drawing and issuance of any check to apply for account or for value;

(2) the knowledge of the maker, drawer, or issuer that at the time of issue he does not have sufficient funds in or credit with the drawee bank for the payment of such check in full upon its presentment; and

(3) the subsequent dishonor of the check by the drawee bank for insufficiency of funds or credit or dishonor for the same reason had not the drawer, without any valid cause, ordered the bank to stop payment.”

To be held criminally liable, all the elements of the crime must exist in order that an accused will be convicted. However, applying the foregoing to the instant case, it appears that some elements do not exist in your situation. To be sure, the second and third elements are absent considering that: (i) you did not have knowledge at the time of issue that the checks will not have sufficient funds when presented to the drawee bank for payment, and (ii) the subsequent dishonor is not due to insufficiency of funds and not without valid reason.

Significantly, in a very similar case entitled Francisco T. Sycip, Jr. vs. Court of Appeals, et al.(G.R. No. 125059, March 17, 2000, Ponente: Honorable former Associate Justice Leonardo A. Quisumbing), the Supreme Court acquitted a buyer of a townhouse whose post-dated checks were still deposited by the developer despite notice of a stop payment, thus:

“x x x The checks in this case were issued at the time of the signing of the Contract to Sell in August 1989. But we find from the records no showing that the time said checks were issued, petitioner had knowledge that his deposit or credit in the bank would be insufficient to cover them when presented for encashment. On the contrary, there is testimony by petitioner that at the time of presentation of the checks, he had P150,000 cash or credit with Citibank.

As the evidence for the defense showed, the closure of petitioner’s Account No. 845515 with Citibank was not for insufficiency of funds. It was made upon the advice of the drawee bank, to avoid payment of hefty bank charges each time petitioner issued a ‘stop payment’ order to prevent encashment of postdated checks in private respondent’s possession. Said evidence contradicts the prima facie presumption of knowledge of insufficiency of funds. But it establishes petitioner’s state of mind at the time said checks were issued on August 24, 1989.

Petitioner definitely had no knowledge that his funds or credit would be insufficient when the checks would be presented for encashment. He could not have foreseen that he would be advised by his own bank in the future, to close his account to avoid paying the hefty banks charges that came with each ‘stop payment’ order issued to prevent private respondent from encashing the 30 or so checks in its possession. What the prosecution has established is the closure of petitioner’s checking account. But this does not suffice to prove the second element of the offense under B.P. Blg. 22, which explicitly requires ‘evidence of knowledge of insufficient funds’ by the accused at the time the check or checks are presented for encashment.

x x x x

Note that we have upheld a buyer’s reliance on Section 23 of P.D. 957 to suspend payments until such time as the owner or developer had fulfilled its obligations to the buyer. This exercise of a statutory right to suspend installment payments, is to our mind, a valid defense against the purported violations of B.P. Blg. 22 that petitioner is charged with.”

On the basis of Sycip vs. CA, supra, it is thus clear that you are not criminally liable for violation of B.P. 22 despite your developer’s act of depositing your post-dated check. The mere fact that your reason is valid to direct the bank to stop payment, thus, one of the elements of the crime charged is not met.

We do find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Thus, the opinion may vary when the facts are changed or further elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

