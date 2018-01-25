Stop putting the cart before the horse in order to move forward

First Word

TO lift the obstacles to constitutional reform and the proposed new law for Muslim Mindanao autonomy, Congress and the Executive and the Mindanao communities should abandon the devious and amateurish tactic of putting the cart before the horse. The obstacles are constitutional (the Constitution will not allow it) as well as popular (hordes of the citizenry won’t allow it).

The expression “cart before the horse” is an idiom or proverb used to indicate that something is being done contrary to a conventional or culturally expected order or relationship. A cart is a vehicle which is ordinarily pulled by a horse, so to put the cart before the horse is an analogy for doing things in the wrong order.

The figure of speech means doing things the wrong way round or with the wrong emphasis. The idiom is about confusing cause and effect.

Constitutional amendment by Congress is being muddled by the fanciful vision of some congressional leaders that the Philippines can become a federated republic via an act of the bicameral Congress. The cart of federalism is being placed ahead of the horse of constitutional reform. Instead of making a reasoned and convincing argument for a shift in government structure, federalism proponents aspire to accomplish both federalism and the BBL by pole-vaulting over many critical issues germane to the Philippines’ constitutional existence.

Passage of a new law for Muslim Mindanao autonomy is being confused and muddled through the smuggling by some Liberal senators of the failed initiative of the Noynoy Aquino government to create a Bangsamoro political entity. Proponents of a new law have smuggled the word “Bangsamoro” (Moro nation) into the conversation, which immediately provokes disputation, because all that the Constitution will allow is autonomy. The Bangsamoro cart leaps over many issues, including the issue of allowing the affected region to have its own army and police, in effect becoming a state.

Debate one issue at a time

The picture will become clearer and easier to handle if all actors drop the cart-before-the horse mentality, and if the reform objectives are taken up and debated one at a time – first, the Mindanao autonomous region, and second the shift to federalism. The nation cannot swallow both in one sitting.

Many, including President Duterte, are tantalized or lured by the idea that we can attain both objectives in one blow – by turning the existing Philippine republic into a federation, which would include a regional state in Muslim Mindanao.

This seems like a logical or reasonable expectation, but it is vulnerable to the charge of laziness. Federalism proponents want to elude the difficulty of arguing convincingly each reform objective. Federalism is naturally destined to be a very long argument with many parts. A Bangsamoro autonomous government will not happen without argument. The very idea of a basic law sporting the name ”Bangsamoro” will not be passed without heated argument.

A federal Philippine republic will not happen without a convincing argument that it is prudent and wise to be creating multiple regional states that will constitute the federation.

Unitary state vs federalism

The discussion of constitutional reform is further complicated by the fact that segments of the government and the public are discussing simultaneously both:

1. The division of authority between levels of government, as the nation chooses between either a unitary structure of government, and a federal structure of government; and

2. Different conceptions of the executive authority in a parliamentary system of government, and a presidential system of government.

To simplify the discussion, talk about federalism or the unitary state should be viewed as a discussion of the balance of power between the national government and the local governments.

Federalism is a way of organizing a nation so that two or more levels of government have formal authority over the same area and people. It is a system of shared power between units of government.

In unitary governments, all power resides in the central government. Local governments get their authority from the central government.

The federal system decentralizes politics and government.

In discussing a shift to federalism in the structure of Philippine government, the proposed constitutional reform must define the powers of the national government and those of the proposed states and their local governments. Just contemplating this can make you dizzy.

Proponents of federalism argue that a federal system will deal more fairly with the aspirations and needs of individual states, by distributing powers, responsibilities and resources between the national and local governments.

This is the reason why many from certain regions, especially in Mindanao, believe in federalism as the key to achieving peace and political stability in their regions.

The question that worries opponents of federalism, is that the federal system will dilute national identity and consciousness, and result in a weaker republic. It could even fuel the aspiration for statehood of, say, the Muslim communities.

Federalism in this light requires extensive discussion in the legislature, as well as in the public square.

I wrote last year about my essential distrust of federalism as a solution to Muslim secessionism as a weak response to the local clamor for more control over their affairs.

I shall return to this subject in a later column.

Debate BBL separately

The Bangsamoro question is best approached separately from the debate over federalism. This way, the specific problems and interests of our Muslim and lumad communities can be addressed in a coherent way.

The Liberal Party appears to have reached a decision to take part in the debate by resurrecting the Bangsamoro Basic Law initiative of the government of former President Benigno Aquino 3rd.

Last January 17, Liberal ally and Akbayan Sen. Risa Hontiveros filed Senate Bill 1652, or the “Bangsamoro Basic Law,” which is essentially similar to the bill that the Aquino government filed and failed to pass in the previous Congress.

In the version of the BBL adopted by Hontiveros, the Bangsamoro territory will cover the present geographical area of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) and some additional municipalities and cities.

Hontiveros says that the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) signed in 2014 between the government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) is a landmark agreement that the national government should honor as the key to peace in Mindanao. It’s now four years since the CAB was signed, but there is still no enabling law for the creation of the Bangsamoro political entity.

Opponents of BBL then and now believe that Bangsamoro is basically unconstitutional. By its name, it proclaims itself as a nation. We have yet to hear the MILF leaders declare their allegiance and loyalty to the one and only Philippine republic.

The only approach that has sanction in the Constitution is autonomy for Muslim Mindanao, which has been already honored in part by the creation of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Writing a better and firmer law for our Muslim brothers and sisters is a task for serious legislators and statemen.

The military’s view

The national security adviser and the Philippine military have also weighed in on the question of autonomy for Muslim Mindanao. It has spoken against careless statements that the BBL will have its own armed units.

At a Senate subcommittee hearing, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon, Jr. declared: “The Bangsamoro autonomous region under the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL) can’t have armed units independent of the command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) because they can be used by some groups to advance their own interests.”

Under the BBL, a Bangsamoro Military Command is being proposed by some.

Esperon said: “I take the position that we should not create a command that will be under the control of the autonomous region.”

The Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Eastern Mindanao Command and Western Mindanao Command would be “enough and sufficient” for the proposed autonomous region.

Esperon said that Section 147 of the proposed BBL provides that the defense of the Bangsamoro entity shall be the responsibility of the central government and that “the central government shall create a Bangsamoro Military Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines for the Bangsamoro.”

Significantly, Esperon declared that the BBL will allow the “peaceful transition” of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) from an armed group to a “legitimate political actor.”

He allowed that failure to pass the BBL will result in a “grimmer picture” as the Moro communities could lose faith in the peace process. “The successful conclusion of the peace process is still the most effective means to stop violent extremism in Mindanao.”

