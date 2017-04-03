‘Stop tagging IPs as NPA coddlers’

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The military should stop tagging tribal members of Mincamansi, a hinterland village in the town of Sugbongcogon in Misamis Oriental, as alleged protectors of the communist New People’s Army (NPA), Gov. Yevgeny Vincente Emano said on Monday.

The governor issued the call in reaction to the military’s suspicion following the offensive operations against the communist rebels in the village.

The military offensive forced 188 indigenous peoples (IP) or lumad to settle at the provincial capitol compound since last week.

Emano said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) should help the IP people instead of instilling fear among them and accusing them as “protectors” of the communist rebels.

“These (IP) belonged to the poorest of the poor in the province of Misamis Oriental who have been victims of various abuses and it is the duty of the government to assist and provide them with basic government services,” Emano said.

