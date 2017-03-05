‘Stop war, work for peace’

A broad coalition of groups that promote democratic rights and welfare for Muslims in the country called on the Abu Sayyaf Group and other extremist groups to stop their campaign of fear and help bring peace in Mindanao.

The One Bangsamoro Movement Paramount through Sultan Faizal Benaning Bansao urged the Abu Sayyaf and other terrorist’s groups to stop the war with the Philippine government and help President Rodrigo Duterte end “darkness in the world.”

“We hope that Muslims who are in the Abu Sayyaf and from other terrorist groups will stop warring with the government, help them instead,” he said.

“We, your Muslim brothers are not your enemies. We are not the problem but we are the solution for the peace in the country,” he said.

The group also sought the passage of the measure that seeks to establish a Bangsamoro region.

“I am calling on the stakeholders [and the]Bangsamoro people to unite in support of President Duterte. This is

not just about me, but all of us, our children and the next generation,” Bansao said.

He said peace in Mindanao can lead to the passage of the Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL)b bill which was derailed because of the killing of 44 police commandos in Mamasapano, Maguindanao in 2015.

“I believe that the unity of the people will ease the passage of the BBL,” he added.

“The solution [to the problem]in Mindanao is [the passage of]BBL. BBL is not just about the Muslims, but it is also for all the Filipino people living in the country,” he said.

Bansao also urged members of the Senate and House of Representatives to pass the BBL.

“We are hoping that our congressmen and members of the Senate will help us by passing the BBL,” he said.

In February this year, Duterte named the 21 members of the Bangsamoro Transition Commission (BTC) that will draft the Bangsamoro enabling law.