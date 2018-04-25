Stopping overflow to his property responsibility of lower estate owner

Dear PAO,

I bought a piece of real property in a hilly village in Antipolo City. In 2012, I started to construct our family home on it and my family and I moved there in early 2013. A year ago, the owners of a lot beside our house started their own construction of a house. Our property occupies a higher level than my neighbor’s. As a consequence, rainwater slides from my property to theirs. One rainy afternoon, my neighbor complained to me about how much rainwater goes to his property. I told him that I built our house there first and that he should have gotten a smarter architect and engineer if he wanted to avoid such problem. He told me that he will file a case against me if only to compel me to build a gutter so that water will not overflow into his property. Can he really sue me? Thanks!

Alpha

Dear Alpha,

Based on the facts you have narrated, it is erroneous for your neighbor to sue you precisely because you appear to be the dominant estate whereas your neighbor is considered as the servient estate who is bound by the legal provisions under our New Civil Code (NCC) on legal easements.

To be sure, legal easements are those specifically enumerated in the Title on Easements and have the effect of burdening one’s use, control and possession of a particular property, to wit:

“Art. 634. Easements imposed by law have for their object either public use or the interest of private persons. (549)

Art. 636. Easements established by law in the interest of private persons or for private use shall be governed by the provisions of this Title, without prejudice to the provisions of general or local laws and ordinances for the general welfare.

These easements may be modified by agreement of the interested parties, whenever the law does not prohibit it or no injury is suffered by a third person. (551a)”

More particularly, Article 637 of the NCC provides that an owner of a lower estate is bound to receive waters—such as rainwater—which naturally descend from the higher estates. In fact, the owner of a lower estate is bound not to construct works that can impede such natural flow or descent of water from the higher estate. All the more, the owner of the lower estate cannot compel the owner of the dominant estate i.e., the higher estate, to construct works that will stop the flow of water to the benefit of the lower estate. The above-mentioned provision states:

“Art. 637. Lower estates are obliged to receive the waters which naturally and without the intervention of man descend from the higher estates, as well as the stones or earth which they carry with them.

The owner of the lower estate cannot construct works which will impede this easement; neither can the owner of the higher estate make works which will increase the burden.”

Based on the foregoing, it is thus clear that your neighbor, the owner of the lower estate, will not be able to compel you to construct a gutter stopping the natural flow of water even through a court action. As it stands, as the owner of the dominant (higher estate), you have the right to maintain status quo.

We find it necessary to mention that this opinion is solely based on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Thus, the opinion may vary when the facts are changed or further elaborated. We hope that we were able to enlighten you on the matter.

