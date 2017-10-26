‘Stories for the Soul’ inspires viewers

Another inspiring program is brought to light starting October 29 at 10:20 p.m. on GMA Network.

Called “Stories for the Soul,” the program showcases stories inspired by characters and stories from the Bible, also known as greatest book ever written.

The inspirational drama anthology is presented by none other than Senator Manny Pacquiao who has also experienced hardships in life yet managed to rise from it.

According to the boxing icon, his story allowed him to understand that life’s process may be painful but it also entails enlightening experiences which paved the way to his firm spiritual growth.

“There was a time na nadapa tayo at nagkamali, pero ang Panginoon ang nagbigay sa akin ng conviction. Yung change of heart ko, Siya ang may gawa. Binago niya ang puso ko. He made me understand that everything has a reason,” he said.

“Palagi ko ngang sinasabi ‘Who am I, Lord, kung wala ka?’ Kasi siya talaga ang nagdala sa kung nasaan man ako ngayon. I believe that He put me this far for a purpose and that purpose is for me to glorify His name,” he added.

In the show, the sportsman-politician presents stories that aim to give hope and at the same time motivate one to become an inspiration to others.

Boyband T.O.P. gives viewers an even more heart-warming experience with their original soundtrack titled “Mararating Din” while each episode is helmed by esteemed directors in the industry.