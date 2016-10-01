Storm poses near-nil threat

The country is not likely experience inclement weather from severe tropical storm “Igme” (international name “Chaba”), which entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Saturday morning.

“Igme” is too far to enhance the rain-driving southwest monsoon or “habagat” and is not even expected to make landfall, said weather forecaster Rene Paciente of the state-run Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“If ‘Igme’ doesn’t enhance ‘habagat,’ the country will likely experience good weather this Sunday and Monday,” he said.

A cyclonic circulation over the West Philippine Sea and the weakening of the low-pressure area (LPA) north of Luzon will further lessen the chances of inclement weather, Paciente said.

“The cyclonic circulation may pull ‘habagat’ westwards away from the country,” he said.

He also noted that the LPA’s enhancement of the “habagat” continues to ease.

“That LPA may dissipate within the next 24 hours,” he said, referring to the period ending Sunday morning.

Pagasa located the LPA at 270 kilometers west of Batanes province’s capital Basco at 4 a.m. Saturday.

Despite the optimistic weather outlook, Paciente cautioned the public to watch out for thunderstorms.

“Thunderstorms are still possible, particularly during afternoons and evenings so people must prepare for these accordingly,” he said.

According to Pagasa weatherman Alex Cada, “Igme” entered PAR at about 10 a.m. Saturday, packing maximum sustained winds of up to 100 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 125 kph.

“Igme” moved northwestwards at 25 kph, he added.

Pagasa located “Igme” at some 1,380 km. east of Aurora province’s Casiguran municipality as of 10 a.m. Saturday, he said.

There’s no chance for “Igme” and the LPA to interact, said Paciente.

“Those weather systems are too far from each other – about 1,800 km. apart,” he said.

He said “Igme” could exit PAR on Monday. Pagasa forecast “Igme” to be 1,270 km. northeast of Basco by Tuesday morning, well outside PAR.

Paciente noted that the storm was still over water where it could draw strength.

If “Igme” intensifies, he said this storm could enhance the monsoon

Aside from light to moderate winds, it could bring light to moderate rains over the western seaboards of Luzon and the Visayas.

“We’re not expecting strong rains since ‘habagat’ is already easing and about to end as transition to the northeast monsoon or ‘amihan’ nears,” he said.