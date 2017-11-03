Storm ‘Ramil’ exits PH

RAMIL has intensified into a severe tropical storm as it exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Friday, the state-run weather bureau said.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the severe tropical storm was last located at 240 kilometers north of Pagasa Island, Palawan, and already outside the boundary of the PAR.

It packed maximum sustained winds of up to 90 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 115 kph.

Estimated rainfall is from moderate to occasionally heavy within the 600 km diameter of Ramil as it is forecast to move west at 20 kph.

The province of Palawan will still experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the tropical storm.

Cagayan Valley and the provinces of Apayao and Ilocos Norte will experience cloudy skies with light rains while the rest of the Cordillera and Ilocos regions will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by the northeast monsoon or amihan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms because of localized thunderstorms, Pagasa said.

Ramil turned into a tropical depression on November 1, affecting cemetery-goers in parts of the Philippines during All Saints’ Day.

It left five dead in two separate incidents in Palawan and Batangas, authorities said on Thursday.

GLEE JALEA