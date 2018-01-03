All storm signals lifted as ‘Agaton’ heads to West PH Sea—Pagasa

ALL storm signals have been lifted as Tropical Depression “Agaton” moved towards the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday, according to the state-run weather bureau.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the center of Agaton was spotted 175 kilometers (km) west-northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

It maintained its maximum winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 65 kph.

After Agaton made its sixth and final landfall over Aborian, Palawan at 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, it continued to head westward at 25 kph, slowly making its way out of the country.

Agaton made landfalls on Tuesday morning over Socorro, Surigao del Norte; Claver, Surigao del Norte; Jagna, Bohol; Santander, Cebu and Bais City, Negros Oriental.

Palawan will continue to experience cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rainshowers and thunderstorms will also persist over the Bicol region, Visayas and Quezon Province due to the tail end of a cold front.

Meanwhile, a northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and the province of Aurora.

It will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains over Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms.