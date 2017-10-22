Storm surge destroys homes in Kudarat

COTABATO CITY: At least 10 houses made of light materials were destroyed during the storm surge that hit coastal communities in the town of Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat on Saturday.

Advertisements

Mayor Ronan Garcia of Kalamansig said the affected families were relocated at the municipal gymnasium in Barangay Poblacion and covered courts in the villages of Dumangas Nuevo and Santa Maria.

He said the heavily affected barangay (villages) are with houses mostly built of light materials located in Barangay Risan Talisay and Port Area in Barangay Poblacion.

Residents said it was the first storm surge brought by bad weather disturbances to hit the coastal villages in recent years.

Local government employees, village officials, rescuers, social workers, midwives and other volunteers were dispatched to assist the evacuees and affected families.

“We are in need of big pots and utensils to prepare food. Ready-to-eat food packs are welcome too,” Garcia said.

He advised donors and volunteers to coordinate with their local Municipal Disaster Risk Reductions Management or with the Municipal Social Welfare and Development.