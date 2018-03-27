Storm to bring rains until Good Friday

A tropical storm with international name “Jelawat” will bring rain in most parts of the country until Good Friday when Filipino Catholics commemorate the passion and death of Jesus Christ.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the tropical storm will be named “Caloy” once it enters the country.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Jelawat was located 1,320 kilometers (km) east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It was packing maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kph as it continued to move west northwest at 23 kph.

“We don’t see it making landfall based on its forecast track,” Pagasa’s weather specialist Meno Mendoza said.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, Pagasa said. Glee Jalea