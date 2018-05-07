Strada on steroids!

A totally unique Mitsubishi Strada was presented to the public by Mitsubishi Motors UK, as the centerpiece of a music event featuring boy band Boyzone and renowned entertainer and racing driver Shane Lynch.

The inspiration for the radical Mitsubishi Strada build was to compliment the Fast and the Furious New Arena Tour. The special edition Strada has orange color accents on its exterior and an aggressive stance augmented by wider wheel arches, and bespoke orange and silver wheels. With a visually appealing exterior to wow the audience as the musical extravaganza goes on tour throughout the UK and Europe, the truck will also be used by Mitsubishi Motors for its own shows, exhibition, and driving events.

The unique truck strengthens the official partnership between Mitsubishi Motors and Fast & Furious Live, which saw standard Mitsubishi L200 models being used behind-the-scenes by the show’s production and promotion teams.

In keeping with the theme of the Fast & Furious movies and the live show, the Mitsubishi Strada has been radically reworked for maximum visual impact while also incorporating a host of performance enhancements.

To provide clearance for the modular steel wheels – the rear’s measuring a huge 15×15 inches – and the extended suspension travel, the Strada’s double-cab bodyshell is encased by an external roll cage, which wraps around the wheel arches, front bumpers, and custom-fabricated, laser-cut metalwork. Topping it off is two-tone grey and black paint with details picked out in bright orange.

Beneath its highly modified skin, the bespoke L200 Strada runs an uprated version of the standard 2.4-liter turbo diesel engine. Power has been boosted with the fitment of a hybrid Garrett turbocharger, custom side-exit exhaust and manifold, larger front-mounted intercooler, and an ECU remap to take advantage of the increased turbocharger size and the freer-flowing, 3D printed air intake and performance air filter.

The interiors were fully stripped with only the bare essentials remaining – a pair of Corbeau carbon fiber bucket seats and four-point Luke race harnesses. The truck is one of three Mitsubishi vehicles that appear in Fast & Furious Live, including a special Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution which fans help create during a unique interactive segment of the show.

“Mitsubishi Motors in the UK and Shane have helped us to bring something very special to our live arena production,” said James Cooke-Priest, chief executive officer of Fast Live Productions. “The truck sits perfectly alongside the incredible vehicles that have captivated viewers of the Fast & Furious franchise and is one for audiences to look out for in our adrenaline-packed production. We’re very grateful for the support of Mitsubishi in the arena and behind the scenes.”

On building the radical Mitsubishi Strada, Shane Lynch said: “It’s been amazing to team up with two brands that really appreciate vehicles that are built to perform and also have the imagination to create a truck that’s completely unique. We’ve gone all-out on the build and the result is something which not only looks the part but has the power to match, and starting with the Mitsubishi L200 gave us a tremendous base to work with.”

Toby Marshall, sales and marketing director, Mitsubishi Motors in the UK, said: “We’re immensely proud to see one of our most popular models have a prominent role in what is a spectacular production and an absolute must for anyone with an interest in high-performance vehicles. We’re looking forward to seeing it in action and it’s another illustration of how the already impressive Mitsubishi Strada ends itself to the most extreme of conversions.”