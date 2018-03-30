Straightforward drawstring shorts

As someone who is a fan of shorts and looks for every opportunity to wear them instead of pants, I am absolutely in love with local apparel brand Straightforward. This homegrown label launched in 2011 but gained traction only in the last couple of years due to Manila’s newfound fascination with all things basic.

The clothing company sells garments that are under the “essentials” category — plain items meant for everyday wear (thus the name Straightforward). Shorts, under the Shorts Market sub-brand, are one of their most popular offerings, which seem to be a response to the once-trendy joggers.

Most Straightforward shorts are created with drawstrings and made from lightweight and quick-drying material, making them perfect for the summer. Casual and well suited for the tropics, they’re a very Filipino product. Not to mention that sizing is based on Filipino body types and measurements.

Prices start at P550, which is a really competitive base, considering comparable products sell for around P200 higher. The style pictured here, the Premium Pin Stipes shorts in green “superior” stretch twill, retails for P850. It’s a multipurpose garment made for both city and beach use — and a definite must-have for all your out-of-town adventures this summer.

Straightforward stores can be found at Alabang Town Center, Ayala Center Cebu, Ayala the 30th, Fairview Terraces, Glorietta, Market! Market!, Mall of Asia, Marquee Mall, UP Town Center, and Vertis North, and online at www.shopstraightforward.com.