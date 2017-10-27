Stranded US sailors, dogs rescued after months in Pacific Ocean

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Two American mariners and their canine companions have been rescued after drifting off course and spending months stranded in the Pacific Ocean, the US Navy said on Thursday. Jennifer Appel, Tasha Fuiaba and the two pooches had originally set sail from their home state of Hawaii this spring. They planned a voyage of more than 2,000 miles south to Tahiti aboard a small sailboat. Their engine broke on May 30 but the companions thought they could carry on and make landfall using wind power. “Two months into their journey and long past when they originally estimated they would reach Tahiti, they began to issue distress calls,” the Navy’s Pacific-based Seventh Fleet said in a statement. “The two continued the calls daily, but they were not close enough to other vessels or shore stations to receive them.” Then on October 24 a Taiwanese fishing vessel finally discovered the boat about 900 miles southeast of Japan. After the fishermen contacted US authorities in the Guam region of the ocean, the amphibious dock landing ship the USS Ashland, which was in the area, arrived the next day to rescue the sailors and their dogs.

AFP