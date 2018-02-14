Strange things in ‘The Ring’ rankings

When Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao were still very active, their inclusion in the Top 2 or 3 of The Ring pound-for-pound (P4P) ranking did not invite much debate since they were the finest boxers of their era.

The Ring has so far remained a respected institution in boxing, and the “lineal champion” the magazine names for every division is the de facto world champion over and above those who hold titles from sanctioning bodies like the World Boxing Council (WBC), World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO), International Boxing Federation (IBF), and International Boxing Organization, among others.

But the latest The Ring rankings for P4P and middleweight left me scratching my head.

The magazine’s P4P ranking lists Gennady Golovkin, the WBC, WBA, and IBF middleweight (160 pounds) world champion, at No. 1, which is logical because he holds the crowns for the division from the three organizations. But the magazine’s lineal champion at middleweight is Canelo Alvarez, who Golovkin fought to a draw in September last year. Alvarez is ranked at No. 5 in the P4P list, or behind Terrence Crawford (The Ring junior welterweight or 140-pound champion who is at No. 2), Vasyl Lomachenko (WBO junior lightweight or 130-poound champion who is at No. 3), and Sergey Kovalev (WBO light heavyweight or 175-pound champion who is at No. 4).

Anybody who has followed the career of Alvarez will somehow agree that he has accomplished more than Crawford, Lomachenko, and Kovalev at this point. Kovalev was even stopped by Andre Ward in their rematch in June last year.

So Alvarez occupying the No. 5 spot in The Ring P4P ranking looks strange.

What is more strange, when also looking at the magazine’s P4P ranking, is Golovkin in ranked behind Alvarez in the middleweight listing for the division, which may be logical since the Mexican is The Ring lineal champion at 160 pounds.

So Golovkin is ranked four notches ahead of Alvarez in the P4P list, while Alvarez is ahead of Golovkin in the middleweight ranking.

Doesn’t that look contradictory?

Some fighters are also lucky, or very lucky, like Garcia, who is also ranked as the No. 1 contender (or at second place after the lineal champion) at lightweight and junior welterweight.

The Ring is and still being looked upon as boxing’s bible, so the way it ranks fighters transcends the rankings of the world sanctioning bodies. But The Ring may somehow be tainted with commercial interest, because it was acquired in 2006 by Sports and Entertainment Publications LLC from the Kappa Publishing Group. And Oscar dela Hoya, one of leading boxing managers and promoters today, leads the group of private investors in Sports and Entertainment Publications.

Dela Hoya’s most promising cash cow now is no other than Alvarez, while he has been courting Garcia to figure in lucrative fights.

But you have to thank The Ring magazine for giving some fighters a fighting chance to shine again, literally. Case in point is Brian Villoria, who after losing to then undefeated Roman Gonzalez in October 2015 bounced back by decisioning Ruben Montoya in March 2017 and stopping Miguel Cartagena in September also in 2017. Villoria is now ranked at No. 10 at flyweight (112 pounds), and has been in the Top 10 for the division of The Ring for seven weeks.

And it is just fair that our very own Jerry Ancajas, the IBF junior bantamweight (115 pounds) champion, is ranked ahead of Gonzalez in The Ring’s ranking for the division or at No. 6. Gonzalez is ranked No. 8 in the magazine’s rankings for the division.

So maybe, there is still no real reason to complain on how The Ring ranks fighters.