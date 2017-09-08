Stray bullet kills CSC employee

An employee of the Civil Service Commission (CSC) in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao was killed by a stray bullet while onboard a vehicle near Mindanao State University (MSU) in Barangay Cadayunon, Marawi City on Thursday. Col. Romeo Brawner, Task Group Ranao deputy commander, said the stray bullet hit Marvin Ablando, 44, and Sandrah Armika Usman, 43, both employees of CSC-ARMM, while about to alight from a Toyota Innova at about 9 a.m. Ablando was declared dead on arrival Amai Pakpak Hospital while Usman was wounded in the head. Task Group Ranao has coordinated with the Philippine National Police in the area to investigate the incident. Brawner said his unit also met with MSU officials to ensure the safety of students, faculty members and employees of the campus to prevent any future incidents from happening. Ablando’s death came a day after the Armed Forces of the Philippines claimed that the government is already attaining “a certain degree of normalcy” in the besieged city of Marawi.