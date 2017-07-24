Streaking Pirates seek 4-0 start vs Chiefs

Riding on its best start in its entire history, Lyceum of the Philippines University seeks to extend its lead atop the standings when it battles Arellano University in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament today at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The leading Pirates stake its unbeaten 3-0 slate against the Chiefs (2-1) at 2 p.m.

Lyceum head coach Topex Robinson expects to have their hands full against any other squad in the ten-team league after their hard-earned 78-73 win over San Sebastian College-Recoletos in the previous game.

“Now, everybody wants to beat us. They (other teams) are going to play their very best to beat us. So, we have to up our level also,” said Robinson.

Coming into their match against a Jerry Codiñera-coached Arellano, the three-year Lyceum mentor would rather pay attention to their own preparation than to their touted match-up against the last year’s runner-up.

“We focus on us. We know that they are a good team and they are well coached. But we don’t have control of their preparation,” the former Philippine Basketball Association playmaker said.

CJ Perez is tabbed to shoulder the scoring load for the Pirates as the athletic forward averaged 22 points in three games while Mike Nzeusseu and captain Mer Ayaay are expected to chip in.

The Chiefs look to lean anew on their star guard Kent Salado, who drilled in 24 points, including the game-winning shot, aside from eight assists and six rebounds in their thrilling 73-72 overtime win over Jose Rizal University.

Meanwhile, Mapua University (1-2) and Emilio Aguinaldo College (1-2) go for a bounce-back win when they lock horns at 12 noon while San Beda College (3-1) tries to stretch its winning streak to three against rival Colegio de San Juan de Letran (1-2) at 4 p.m.