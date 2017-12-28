Strengthen LGUs’ fiscal autonomy, bureau told

The Department of Finance (DOF) has challenged the Bureau of Local Government Finance (BLGF) to push for stronger fiscal autonomy among local government units (LGUs) and lessen their dependence on the national government in getting funds.

In a statement on Wednesday, Finance Undersecretary Antonette Tiokno said the BLGF, an attached agency of the department, should remain at the forefront of the government’s efforts to promote fiscal decentralization.

She added that in some cases, LGUs rely on the Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) to fund 99 percent of their operations and programs.

On average, local revenues account for less than 1 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

BGLF is mandated to assist local governments in formulating policies on fund management, as well as programs to improve collection-enforcement mechanisms and credit-utilization schemes.

The bureau “must continuously find ways and develop new programs to improve the quality of local finance, and empower LGUs in the spirit of nation-building and local autonomy,” Tiokno said.

She also said the DoF is behind the BLGF’s efforts to help local governments attain fiscal sustainability.

The Standardized Examination and Assessment for Local Treasury Service (SEAL), a three-level certification program to professionalize and develop capacity for local treasurers, was launched recently for that reason, she added.

The Finance department is also preparing for the property-valuation and taxation reforms that will form the third package of the Duterte administration’s comprehensive tax reform program.

“The DoF is one with the LGUs in promoting fiscal decentralization and advancing their interests by way of strengthening foundations. That’s why the BLGF must step up its vision and directions in assisting the local governments,” Tiokno said.

“[F]iscal decentralization is not a one-size fits all approach. It will not be successful without the right intervention and support from the central government and support from the public and local constituencies,” she added.