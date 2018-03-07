Strengthen OGCC, Senate urged

THE Senate has been urged to strengthen, not abolish, the Office of the Government Corporate Counsel (OGCC), the principal law office of government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs).

Philippine Export Import Credit Agency General Counsel and Officer-in-Charge Isabelo Gumaru said the general consensus among GOCC lawyers is that abolishing the OGCC and transferring its functions to the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) “is an untenable proposal given the clear conflict of interest issues that may arise from such a set up.”

He said some senators and lawyers from the Department of Justice and the OGCC had pointed out that conflict of interest issues would be unavoidable if the OSG represented both the national government and the GOCCs.

“The OSG cannot serve two masters. This would be like a private law firm representing opposite sides in the same case,” the lawyer pointed out.

Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Senate Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, expressed reservations on proposals to merge OGCC, the Presidential Commission on Good Government with the OSG after questions on conflict of interest were raised.

Gordon’s committee is conducting a hearing on bills proposing to strengthen the OSG by abolishing the PCGG and the OGCC and transferring their respective powers and functions to the OSG.

Gordon explained that the OGCC is focused on corporate matters thus it won’t serve any purpose to integrate it with the OSG. On the other hand, transferring the PCGG to the OSG would only impede the former’s operations.

Solicitor General Jose Calida has been pushing for the merger, saying the move would save the government a lot of money.

But Gumaru said the OSG proposal would make it the legal counsel of the Republic and the government

corporate entities that it regulates. This he added, would not be good since there were numerous instances wherein the national government and GOCCs were on opposing sides of a legal issue.

“If the OGCC were to be abolished, we would have a scenario wherein lawyers from the same office represent both entities involved in a legal dispute. This would be unethical and improper; a clear violation of our Code of Professional Responsibility,” he added.

Gumaru said there are about 400 pending cases between the OSG and the OGCC, with the OSG representing government instrumentalities like the Bureau of Internal Revenue and Commission on Audit on one hand, and the OGCC representing GOCCs.

Gordon had admitted that he was “not yet convinced“ that there was a need to merge the functions of the OSG and OGCC.

“We cannot see the Solicitor General adjudicating and judging on matters involving for example, GOCC and a line agency. Like, for example, the BIR versus Duty Free Corporation of the government,“ he said during the hearing.

Sen. Franklin Drilon shared Gordon’s stand, saying that the “most bothersome issue” with the OSG proposal was conflict of interest.

“Mr. Solgen, I cannot overcome that as of now, that internal problem, of how you will overcome the very clear conflict of interest situation that you will be confronted with if you have both the government line agencies where you are counsel by law and the OGCC, which is the lawyer of the government corporations,” he said.

“For example, the BIR would impose or would assess a tax on a GOCC; you are counsel for the BIR; the OGCC is counsel for the government corporation by their own charter. Now, to me, as a lawyer, SolGen, this presents a real conflict of interest situation,” Drilon added.

Justice Undersecretary Antonio Kho Jr. told committee members that the DoJ was in favor of retaining the OGCC “because their functions are different from the functions of the OSG, particularly with respect to the conflict of interest matter.”