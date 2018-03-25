Strict inspection of PNR trains, tracks sought

THE chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Services has raised the need for the Transportation department to conduct strict inspection and maintenance of trains and tracks of the Philippine National Railways (PNR).

The call was made over the derailment of a PNR train on Saturday afternoon.

Sen. Grace Poe, the head of the Senate panel, said the incident should serve as a wake-up call on safety management and enforcement.

“We have had incidents of derailment of PNR trains every year, and it’s simply unacceptable,” Poe added.

“Whether it’s the MRT [Metro Rail Transit] 3, LRT [Light Rail Transit] 1 and LRT 2 or the PNR, we don’t want to see passengers getting offloaded and made to walk along the rails,” she said.

The PNR and the Department of Transportation (DoTr), according to Poe, must make sure that all public transportation systems in the country are capable of bringing the people to their destination and back to their homes safe and unscathed.

The Saturday incident, Poe said, has raised the need for the Transportation department to look into it and seriously enforce strict inspection and maintenance of the PNR trains, considering that a number of them are already old.

The DoTr been allocated a budget for the PNR in the 2018 national budget that includes funding for a proposed extension of the PNR North from Manila to Clark in Pampanga and PNR South from Manila to Bicol as well as Phase 1 of the Mindanao Railway.

Poe said while the projects would benefit passengers in the coming years, the government must ensure that the current PNR fleet is reliable, comfortable and safe.