Striegl draws inspiration from Pacquiao

Filipino-American mixed martial arts fighter Mark “Mugen” Striegl said that he would draw inspiration from his compatriot, boxing champion and senator Manny Pacquaio when he fights Brazilian Rafael Nunes in ONE: Age of Domination at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on December 2.

“One thing I love about Manny’s fighting style is that he is an action-packed fighter. He just keeps going and going and moving forward. That is something I try to do in my fights,” said the 28-year old Striegl, who holds a record of 14 wins and two losses in a statement released by ONE.

Striegl said that fighting Nunes would not be a walk in the park but he will try to get the title from his opponent.

“My goal when I entered this sport was and is to win a world championship title for the Philippines and bring it back here in Manila. That’s what I think about and it’s been my goal since I was young,” he added.

Striegl is recently training with another Filipino-Ame­rican, ONE heavyweight world champion Brandon “The Truth” Vera.

“Here in Manila I’ve been fortunate enough to train with Brandon Vera and AJ Matthews. Mark Muñoz also came through one time so I got to pick his brain a bit.”

“There are so many good gyms to work with in Manila. I’ve just been jumping around and training with Brandon and it’s been great,” Striegl said.

Striegl defeated American Casey Suire via first round submission during his debut in ONE in April 2015 but lost his second bout to Filipino-Australian Reece McLaren months later.