“But godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into the world, and we can take nothing out of it. But if we have food and clothing, we will be content with that. Those who want to get rich fall into temptation and a trap and into many foolish and harmful desires that plunge people into ruin and destruction. For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil. Some people, eager for money, have wandered from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs.”

– 1 Timothy 6: 6-11

As a young, wide-eyed twenty something, I had one goal in mind: to be able to go into a store, not look at the prices, and just shop to my heart’s content. As a child, my parents (bless their hearts) trained my younger brother and I to choose. This means that whenever we would enter a store (usually a book store for me and a fast food for my brother), we were not allowed to splurge. We were allowed to choose one book—two if I got good grades or if it was on sale—and that was it. So imagine my delight when I was working and had the ability to not choose.

It is safe to say, however, that my lack of self-control did not work to my advantage.

At a young age, with no expenses except for the electric bill in my parents’ house, I was living on the edge. For some reason, my salary wasn’t enough and I did not have margins in my life.

I was always bursting to the seams with things to do because I was shopping 24/7. Sad to say, it did not make me happier and left me more stressed. What I thought would make me happy left me even emptier than when I began working.

A year ago, I was stripped of all comforts when I moved to another country and oddly enough, I found joy in the midst of the bleakest of circumstances.

I am proud of how God has worked in our lives upon embarking on this journey. With only a few hundred of dollars in our pockets, my husband and I have felt what it was like to cinch our belts, walk to the bus stop no matter what the weather, and to actually find joy in it.

Of course, there were times when I felt extremely depressed about the circumstances but my husband, bless his heart, always chose to see the good. We were each other’s cheerleader and we always reminded ourselves that just like anything in life, this is merely a season. The idea that leaves change and lead the way to a new season gave us hope and courage.

Our dry season was the time we became rooted in the truth of who God is. It gave us courage because we saw that the state of our hearts was never connected to our circumstances.

We were learning that you can have the same steadiness in lack and in plenty and that the circumstances around us should never define who we are as individuals.

Growing up with a type A personality has always made me a bit neurotic—think Paris Gellar on Gilmore Girls. I was afraid of shying away from an image I crafted for myself but losing everything I used to define myself with has left me vulnerable and peeled away the many layers. Today, slowly but surely, I strive to be my most authentic self—mood swings and all.

I am not afraid to share what I have been through and use it as an opportunity to share with others the faithfulness of God and as long as we have Him—we can be joyous in the midst of trying times, of difficult times, and of challenging times.

I used to think that God is only good when the circumstances are good but I am slowly learning, by His grace, that God is God no matter what and though my circumstances are nothing like what I have anticipated it to be, I can trust that it will all work out according to His plan.

And with that, I can rest easy. May you have a great Sunday knowing this truth—God loves you and even in the darkest of days, there is hope.

* * *

www.carlabiancaravanes.com