STROKE OF GENIUS

NARS Pro Brush Collection

NARS Cosmetics, a leader in beauty, introduces eight new makeup brushes in its Pro Brush Collection, helping beauty experts and makeup mavens to create flawless looks effortlessly. High art meets luxury in this highly-coveted collection of masterful tools. Hand-bound in Japan, each piece is expertly shaped for advanced artistry. Easily build color and blend effortlessly with this refined application.

NARS is available at Rustan’s The Beauty Source.