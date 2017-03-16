Stroke survivor wins Phoenix Open golf tilt

A stroke survivor won P1 million after he hit a hole-in-one at the recent 9th Phoenix Open golf tournament at the Rancho Palos Verdes Golf and Country Club in Davao City. Jeremiah Co’s return to golf after recovering from a stroke last year proved fortuitous as he celebrated his new lease on life.

For the individual division of the Phoenix Open, Jung In Kyu won in the Over-all Gross and Boy Ariba in the Over-all Net. Taking home the Gross Champions awards were Jaime “Boy” Tan Sr, Eugene Chiong Sr., Mark Villorente, and Vic Rosario for Class A, B, C, and D respectively. Lito Bario and Boy Arriba emerged champions in the Partner Division, while the Team Division was won by the DKGA 1 team of Kim Il Gyu, Lee Bong Hee, Han Duk Gi, Lee Jae Un, and Park Kwang Youl.

Over 250 golf enthusiasts from the Philippines and outside the country joined the ninth golf event of Phoenix Petroleum.

Department of Agriculture Secretary Manny Piñol and TV5 President Chot Reyes graced the ceremonial tee-off, while reigning Miss Earth 2016 Katherine Espin graced the awarding ceremony.

All proceeds of the Phoenix Open will go to the Phoenix Philippines Foundation to support its programs for Education, Environment, Health, and Outreach.

The 9th Phoenix Open was presented by Pioneer Insurance and F.F. Cruz & Co., Inc. and co-presented by Brenton Engineered Products Corp. and Mechatrend Contractors. Hole-in-one sponsors were Mercedes-Benz and Tata Motors.