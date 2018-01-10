Strokes and colors to cop Gigi Hadid’s look

International supermodel launches makeup line with global brand

Whether keeping it glam on the red carpet, fierce on the runway, or effortless while on the streets of New York, Gigi Hadid’s look has always been coveted around the world. Otherwise, there wouldn’t be countless beauty and fashion websites dedicating lists on how to copy her style; and nor would her 34 million Instagram followers double-tap her posts to no end.

As such, it is no longer surprising that the 22-year-old has collaborated with numerous fashion brands through her years on the runway for special collections bearing her name. To name a few, there’s “Gigi by Tommy Hilfiger” and “Gigi Boot” by shoe brand Stuart Weitzman.

Before ending 2017, the American beauty of Palestinian descent, added yet another product collaboration to her portfolio with makeup brand Maybelline. Now makeup can help women around the world cop the supermodel’s look.

Simply dubbed “Gigi Hadid X Maybelline,” Hadid created a three-part collection series for the cosmetics company which she patterned after her lifestyle.

“The collection is very close to Gigi—she’s not only the face of the collection because she’s actually its creator. Every product, every shade, she was the one who chose them,” Bianca Sing, Maybelline Philippines’ product manager told The Manila Times during the collaboration’s launch in Manila.

“The three collections are also her tribute to her fans—those who have been asking what she really uses for makeup,” Sing added.

Sun-kissed and sultry

First in the series is Hadid’s West Coast collection, her ode to her California hometown.

As Hadid describes in her makeup tutorials for the collection, West Coast captures the warm vibe of the coastal state.

The look delivers sun-kissed skin starting off with a simple primer that creates a natural contour with the smallest hint of color.

Then to give skin added “shine,” there’s the Liquid Strobing Cream that can be used alone or for spotlighting high points of the face.

Hadid also selected a nude gel eyeliner so it can brighten the eyes without stealing the show.

As for the supermodel’s eye shadow palette, she opted for fresh shades of pinks and nudes made golden with glitters.

Now, while the rest of the face is muted, Hadid went all out with her lip kits (lipsticks and lip liners) for the collection. And here’s a fun fact: she named the lipstick shades after the special people in her life.

Austyn (blue-based rogue undertone) and Lani (bright orange) were named after her supermodel friends, while Khair (basic cherry red) is a tribute to her supermodel-sister Bella.

Finally, to duplicate the red lips Hadid has been quite known for, the model tipped, “I apply lipstick first, then lip liner because it’s easier for me to line my lips that way.”

Bold and fierce

Hadid’s “East Coast” collection, on the other hand, is quite the opposite. Her ode to New York City—which the Fashion Awards’ Model of the Year for 2016 considers her second home—is all about a bold and fierce look that highlights the eyes.

To get the look, start with easy to use, long-lasting brow pencil to cop Hadid’s trademark full and fluffy brows. Then mix and match eye shadows from her Warm and Cool palettes to accentuate and widen the eyes.

Thereafter, use the gel pencil or the ultra-fine liquid eyeliner to create the coveted perfect cat eyes. Lastly, top it all off with Hadid’s two-step lengthening and volumizing mascara.

NYC’s skin, meanwhile, is all about being flawless and poreless despite the city grind. She whips up East Coat’s BB Cushion in Natural and Fair shades to achieve this, which promise all-day staying power.

Complementing the fierce eye makeup and flawless skin, are Hadid’s nude lip kits in Taura, and McCall (light and rose pink, named after long-time friend McCall Kroenig); Erin (deep mauve, after close friend and makeup artist Erin Parson) and Taura (darker nude, after Hadid’s zodiac sign Taurus).

Completing the collaboration is the “Jetsetter Palette” which is comprised of essentials to look fresh even after long haul flights. The collection was inspired by Hadid’s frequent flying lifestyle due to her busy career.

A glamorous beauty essential, the handy box contains two shades of concealer, two shades of lip balm, four shades of eye shadow, blush, matte bronzer, and a mini-version of mascara.

Until February, Hadid’s Filipino fans can cop her look with the limited-edition collection. And unlike most celebrity makeup that take some time to reach the country, Gigi Hadid X Maybelline is already available nationwide in select Maybelline stores including Lipa, Olongapo and even Cebu, among others.