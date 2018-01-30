Strokes: FAST saves lives in the US

HORNELL, New York: Hours and minutes could be the difference between life and death when a person has a stroke, experts say.

A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood (and oxygen) it needs, so it and brain cells die.

Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), killing an estimated 140,000 a year, while many more suffer debilitating, long-term effects as a result.

Hornell Fire Department Captain Frank Brzozowski noted a recent spike in local stroke victims. Just as alarming is the varied ages of patients.

While American Stroke Month isn’t until October, the rise in local patients prompted Brzozowski to undertake an immediate public awareness campaign.

“There seems to be more strokes that we’re seeing and we thought it was important to get the community to see that it’s not just older people. It’s on the rise with younger adults,” he said.

Medical associations, like the Stroke Association, attribute the rise in strokes in younger people to changes in lifestyle, including diet, obesity, increased cases of diabetes, high blood pressure, and lack of physical activity.

While there is much that can be done to mitigate the risk of strokes, like healthier lifestyles, some factors are beyond control, like age, family history, gender and race. This means that everyone, regardless of pre-existing conditions, should be on the lookout for symptoms, according to Brzozowski.

There are two types of strokes: ischemic and hemorrhagic, both of which can be fatal and exhibit similar, classic stroke symptoms. Across the nation, health professionals have stressed the “FAST” protocol, to recognize the symptoms of a stroke: F — Face Drooping, A — Arm Weakness, S — Speech Difficulty, and T — Time to Call 911

Time is of the essence

Time is of the essence, because treatments given in the one to four hour time frame can prevent permanent brain damage. The new protocols have saved both lives and prevented brain damage.

“Years ago, when I was a kid, that was it. The damage was done, they wouldn’t have use of that side of their body anymore,” he said. “The faster we get them in that system, the faster we get people alerted, the faster we can get the treatment on board and those people where they need to be.”

Brzozowski recalled victims being mistaken for being intoxicated or generally sick, losing out on precious time.

Spotting symptoms early is especially critical for patients in the Hornell area, as the nearest qualified stroke centers are at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester and Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania. Preemptive treatments, like the administration of clot-busting drugs, can be performed at local hospitals.

When an ambulance arrives on scene, personnel will run through the FAST protocol and begin tests to rule out other conditions that include concussions, low blood sugar and a brief clot known as a TIA.

Once at the hospital, Brzozowski urged loved ones to be insistent on emergency care.

“These days everyone has to be preemptive about their own health conditions and take charge. Unfortunately, with our healthcare system, a lot of people get lost in the loop, especially at bigger hospitals,” he said. “You could lose valuable time.”

However, designated stroke centers are usually proactive about beginning tests right away.

Advances in catheterization technology is increasing the window of treatment, but the need for public education persists as stroke cases continue to skyrocket.

