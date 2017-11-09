STRONG COATING

Tefal

Leading non-stick cookware Tefal has introduced its Dark Ruby Collection, which boasts items featuring high-density ceramic-coating on aluminum hard base, reinforced with mica minerals for glossy effect and extra hard surface. This treatment promises to deliver unrivaled resistance to scratches from the most extreme cookware use to everyday cooking wear and tear. It is crafted with Tefal’s Thermo-Spot Technology that turns red when the cookware reaches the ideal temperature for cooking and searing meat. The cookware is also compatible with all cooking hobs, including induction, making the collection as versatile as it is durable.

Tefal Cookware is exclusively distributed by Rustan Marketing Corporation and available in leading department stores.