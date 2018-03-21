Strong demand greets PH panda bond offering

The Philippines’ first panda bond issuance was successful given strong investor demand, the Bureau of the Treasury said on Tuesday.

In a message to reporters, National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said raised 1.46 billion renminbi ($230 million) offering was more than 6 times oversubscribed with the order book reaching 9.22 billion renminbi.

De Leon also said that the three-year panda bond fetched a coupon rate of 5 percent with a tight 35 basis points (bps) spread above the benchmark.

Transactions will be settled on March 23.

Panda bonds are debt papers sold in China by non-Chinese issuer. The 1.46 billion worth of renminbi-denominated securities with a three-year tenor was made available on Tuesday in the onshore Chinese bond market with a March 23 settlement date.

The issue, which has been rated “AAA” by China Lianhe Credit Rating Co. Ltd., is meant to expand the country’s funding sources and fuel a massive infrastructure initiative.

Proceeds will be deposited with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and will help fund the government’s infrastructure needs and other financing requirements.

Officials have said that the inaugural panda bond issuance is an affirmation of the Philippines’ improving bilateral ties with China and the increasing relevance of the renminbi.

In 2016, the International Monetary Fund included the renminbi in its Special Drawing Rights basket of currencies.

In a separate statement, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ Investor Relations Office (IRO) said the Philippines was able to diversify its investor base with participation coming from both onshore and offshore investors.

Offshore investors comprised 87.7 percent, taking advantage of the Bond Connect scheme and representing the highest offshore mix for any panda bond issuer, it added.

“The Philippine government’s successful inaugural issuance of panda bonds highlights the investor confidence that the country enjoys on the back of its strong credit profile,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd said in the IRO statement.