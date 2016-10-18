Strong ‘Lawin’ threatens Luzon

Some provinces in Luzon have yet to recover from the pounding they got from typhoon Karen but a far stronger typhoon has entered the country and threatens Cagayan and the Ilocos regions.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said typhoon Lawin (international name: Haima) may intensify into a supertyphoon.

A typhoon reaches a supertyphoon category if its winds hit more than 220 kph.

Weather forecaster Shelly Ignacio said “Lawin” was packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of 250 kph when it entered the country last night.

It is moving west northwest with a speed of 24 kph and may make landfall over Cagayan on Thursday morning, after which it will cross the provinces of Ilocos Norte and Apayao.

The typhoon is expected to intensify before making landfall.

The weather bureau said Karen, although it has left the Philippines, continues to spawn rains in some parts of the country, particularly the northern and western side of Luzon.

‘Karen” whipped Aurora province Sunday and damaged agricultural crops in Central Luzon worth P2 billion.