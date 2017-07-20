STRONG IS THE NEW SEXY

Victory I.N.O.X. V

Victorinox I.N.O.X. V becomes the ultimate style staple that demands to be in every working woman’s wardrobe. The robust design, which features a 37 mm stainless steel sculptural case, ensures that the timepiece can withstand a 10-meter drop, air pressures up to an altitude of 21,000 meters and exposure to repeated thermal shocks. The watch, which has proven its durability in over 130 strength and endurance tests, while high-performing doesn’t overlook design and aesthetics.