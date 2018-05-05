Magnitude 6.0 quake jolts Catanduanes

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit Catanduanes province, Philippine Institue of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Saturday.

The quake, initially recorded with a 5.9 magnitude, struck at 2:19 p.m. and was located at 46 kilometers (km) west of Pandan. Phivolcs said the quake had a 21 km depth of focus and was tectonic in origin.

Intensity 4 was felt in Legazpi City, Iriga City, Jose Panganiban in Camarines Norte and Alabat, Quezon.

Intensity 3 was felt in Guinayangan, Lopez and Infanta, Quezon; Sorsogon City and Marikina City.

Meanwhile, Intensity 2 was felt in Lucban, Quezon; Quezon City; Masbate, Masbate; Mauban, Quezon, Catbalogan, Samar; Cabanatuan City and Palo, Leyte.

Intensity I was recorded in Tagaytay City, Lucena and Dolores, Quezon; Malabon City; San Ildefonso, Bulacan and Guagua, Pampanga.

No major damages were recorded but aftershocks are expected, Phivolcs said. GLEE JALEA