Strong quake sparks panic in Indonesia

JAKARTA: A strong quake rattled Indonesia on Tuesday, sparking panic in the capital Jakarta and ripping roads apart in the countryside. The United States Geological Survey said the 6.0 magnitude quake struck at a depth of 43 kilometers (27 miles). There was no warning of any tsunami. The epicenter was off the coast, about 130 kilometers southwest of Jakarta, a sprawling city of more than 10 million people. Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics agency chief Dwikorita Karnawati told Metro TV that the epicenter is in an area prone to quakes and more aftershocks are very likely. “I’m calling on people to be prepared, especially if you are in buildings with a weak structure,” he added. The tremor came as US Defense Secretary James Mattis was in Jakarta for an official visit.

AFP