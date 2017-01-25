Strong sales speed up Cebu developments

CEBU-based developer Castille Resources Realty Development Inc. (CRRDI) has accelerated its work on three subdivision developments in the Cebu area after strong sales of the property lots, the company said in a construction update.

CRRDI is a developer specializing in mid-range to high-end residential development in the Cebu area, and currently has three projects in progress: Vera Estates, the developer’s first venture, and Legrand Heights, both located in Tawason, Mandaue City, and St. Francis Hills, located in Tolotolo, Consolacion.

Explaining its focus on subdivision developments, the company said, “The growing fad of mid-rise condominium developments around the city dispels the idea of owning a private home that is tucked away from the bustles of the metro while still in the vicinity of its facilities. We want to prove it is still possible to own a home like this.”

As of this month, construction of homes in the French Highlands – the first phase of the Vera Estates project – is underway on a number of lots, with nearly 90 percent of the available housing lots already sold. Lot sizes range from about 196 square meters up to an expansive 387 square meters.

Meanwhile, road and landscaping work has gotten underway in the second phase (Phase 1-B) of the Vera Estates development, where lots ranging in size from 115 to 181 square meters are available.

Minimum price for homes built in the Vera Estates project is P3.5 million.

Construction is also ongoing at the mid-range Legrand Heights project, which offers house and lot packages featuring two-story, three-bedroom townhomes ranging in floor area from 85 to 92 square meters, with lot sizes of about 117 to 250 square meters. Prices for house and lot packages as indicated by the most recent price list posted at the developer’s website start at P4 million.

Finally, in the St. Francis Hills subdivision, just five of 91 residential lots remain unsold as of this month, spurring the developer to speed up the construction of the development’s basic infrastructure. St. Francis Hills features three styles of homes—townhouses, single attached, or single detached —on lots ranging in size from 55 square meters to nearly 200 square meters. Prices for house and lot packages in the St. Francis Hills project range from about P1.9 million up to P4.2 million, according to the company’s latest price list.