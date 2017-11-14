A stronger partnership for a more convenient charity service

The Charity Assistance Department (CAD) of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) conducted a two-day reorientation for the revised Implementing Guidelines of the “At Source Ang Processing” Desk or ASAP Desk delivery system to strengthen the bond with partner-hospitals on October 16 and 17 respectively at Luxent Hotel in Quezon City.

PCSO ASAP Desk aims to expedite the provision of charity services through partner-hospitals willing to assist the agency in the implementation of the Individual Medical Assistance Program (IMAP) by providing not only medical and health-related services but also medicines for chemotherapy, hemodialysis and post-operative treatment to patients.

PCSO Charity Assistance Department (CAD) Manager Rubin Magno explained that the revised Implementing Guidelines were approved by the PCSO Board pursuant to Board Resolution No. 0145 Series of 2017, to expedite the delivery system and the communication process from the respective representatives of PCSO branch managers, social workers and staff to their counterpart in the 22 private and 16 government partner-hospitals in Metro Manila, as well as to the five public and three private hospitals in the provinces.

(Refer to the PCSO website for the List of ASAP Desk Partner Hospitals at www.pcso.gov.ph)

PCSO Assistant General Manager for Charity Sector Dr. Larry Cedro expounded that the reorientation was intended to explain the procedures and technicalities of the revised ASAP Desk delivery system and clarify the critical roles and responsibilities of partner-hospitals in the provinces. He likewise stressed that the reorientation will strengthen and secure partnership between the two parties.

