Stronger public-private links pushed by DILG

A new government program will jump-start a stronger partnership between local government units (LGUs) and the private sector in implementing infrastructure projects and basic services will be launched today by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

DILG Secretary Ismael Sueno said the program, dubbed as LGU P4 or Public-Private Partnership for the People Initiative for Local Governments, will serve as the vehicle for private-sector participation in the provision of infrastructure and social services that will be carried out by local sectors.

“The private sector has always played a significant role in the advancement of the country by bridging the gaps in the economy and social development,” Sueno added.

He said the LGU P4 was conceptualized in support of President Rodrigo Duterte’s commitment to promote economic and social development with the help of all concerned stakeholders.

The President had identified core projects in his first State of the Nation Address (SONA), which include roads, bridges, airports, tourism, harvest facilities, public health, irrigation, rail, ferry system and public Wi-Fi, among others, as among the priorities for infrastructure projects.

The public-private partnership can be forged through the following schemes, among others: Build-and-Transfer (BT); Build-Lease-and-Transfer (BLT); Build-Operate-and-Transfer (BOT); Contract-Add-and-Operate (CAO); Develop Operate-and-Transfer (DOT); Rehabilitate-Operate-and-Transfer (ROT); Concession; Joint Venture (JV); Lease or Affermage; Management Contract using or without LGU funds; Service Contract using or without LGU funds; Divestment or Disposition; Corporatization; Incorporation of a Subsidiary with private sector equity; and Gratuitous Donations.

“With the huge modalities available for the public-private partnership, we hope to promote and enhance local economic development that will eventually create more jobs and improve the economy,” Sueno said.

The launching, as well as the signing of a memorandum of agreement, will be held with the participation of the DILG, Public-Private Partnership Center, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Union of Local Authorities of the Philippines at the DILG-Napolcom Center in Quezon City.