    STRONGER TOGETHER

    Breitling CEO, Mr. Georges Kern and a Norton Dominator Motorcycle. (PPR/Breitling)

    Brietling
    Swiss watch brand Breitling announced its partnership with English motorcycle producer Norton Motorcycles, which will lead to the creation of some unique common products or features. Timepieces will be inspired by the brands’ compelling and intriguingly similar historic timelines, and will even include some of the materials used in Norton Motorcycles’ legendary high-performance bikes. Breitling’s CEO Georges Kern says: “Both companies are innovative and entrepreneurial and have powerful legacies… We are looking ahead toward what we at Breitling call ‘our legendary future’.”

    For more information, visit www.breitling.com

