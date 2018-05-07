Structural engineers nix call for rebar ban

A structural engineers’ group has bucked calls to ban the use of quench tempered (QT) rebar in high-rise construction, issuing a board resolution stating that current regulations provide for the qualified use of the product.

The Association of Structural Engineers of the Philippines (ASEP) issued its position in an April 28 resolution submitted to the Department of Trade and Industry, which is currently conducting a review of relevant Philippine National Standards (PNS).

The National Safety Code of the Philippines (NSCP 2015), the ASEP claimed, already includes restrictions on the use of QT or thermomechanically treated (TMT) rebar in structures built in earthquake-prone areas.

It does not, however, “prohibit the use of QT/TMT … [just]the use of TMT reinforcing bars as covered by specified restrictions” referring to preheating, bending, splicing, threading and welding.

“ASEP submits its position that QT/TMT rebars may be used for all buildings, high-rise buildings; and all other structures in the Philippines at the discretion of the Engineer-of-Record (EOR) under the conditions imposed by the NSCP 2015; that the provisions on the qualified/restricted use of QT/TMT reinforcing bars provided for under the NSCP 2015 shall strictly be followed unless it can be shown through results of tests and/or rational analysis that any of these restrictions may be relaxed or waived by the EOR for a specific structural element, structure, or project,” the organization’s resolution states.

ASEP President Danilo A. Domingo said the group issued the resolution following statements “currently being circulated to the public through broadcast and print media”.

“The leadership of ASEP finds it necessary to state its official stand concerning this issue lest the general public think that the circulating information and statements about QT/TMT are the collective view and stand of the association and its leaders,” he said.

The former chairman of the ASEP’s National Structural Code Committee, Emilio Morales, who earlier this year warned of a “clear and present danger” in the use of QT/TMT rebar in critical structures, insisted that changes needed to be made with PNS 49, which covers steel bars used for concrete reinforcement.

“We are pushing for three pointers that should be inserted in the Philippine National Standard 49. First is the use of permanent embossing during the rebar manufacturing process with a ‘Q’ mark, the elimination of color code using paints and the inclusion of the restrictions on the use of QT/TMT rebars…,”said Morales, who was previously identified as ASEP’s chairman and now claims to have been removed as chairman of the structural code panel.

He insisted that “not permanently marked rebars can cause confusion and unauthorized substitution during deliveries and usage.”

“The use of painting to differentiate rebar types or rebar grades should be discontinued as it could be a source of fraud and mislabelling since the paint color can be removed or changed readily,” he added.

“The three points recommended for inclusion in PNS 49 are really innocuous and analoguous to the warnings on cigarette packs. Why are steel representatives objecting to these?”

The Bureau of Product Standards’ Technical Committee on Steel is currently reviewing PNS 49. Morales has claimed his proposals are being sidelined as the panel is mostly comprised of steel manufacturers’ representatives.

Former senator Nikki Coseteng, who has joined Morales in campaigning against the use of QT/TMT rebar, questioned why steel manufacturers were not going to the extent of permanently marking steel bar grades.

“Why are they so afraid to emboss their grade on their steel bars? They devised a color-coding system which is easily open to fraud and profiteering,” she said.

Coseteng, who has called for a ban on the use of QT/TMT rebar in high-rises, said the government should make a list of buildings that use the product in the interest of public safety.

Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, for his part, has downplayed concerns over the use of QT rebar and also rejected claims of partiality as the BPS committee proceeds with the review.