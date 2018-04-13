Structural holes: Closing gaps

IN his Exchange and Power in Social Life, Peter M. Blau (1964) wrote: “To speak of social life is to speak of the association between people – their associating in work and in play, in love and in war, to trade or to worship, to help or to hinder. It is in the social relations men establish that their interests find expression and their desires become realized.” In academe as in any type of organization in the work world, all levels of the hierarchy have their own social networks. And like any cluster of organizations, academic institutions come in all sizes—large and small. Regardless of their size, if they are insular, they could miss relevant information that could yield opportunities for their respective organizations. Since “no man is an island that is not part of a whole,” they should reach out to expand their social networks. This is where structural holes could help.

What social networks are and their role. “Social networks are systems composed of people and the links that create relations. These range from social networks to business networks to kinship networks, and are fundamental to our understanding of social order, action and identity.” “Social networks have the complex interplay of process, people, technology, culture and can result in disaster.” This is similar to the saying “the operation was a success but unfortunately, the patient died.” <https://books.google.com.ph/books?isbn=0967923948> Social networks are our source of information. We would be happy to have information that promises an opportunity for us or for a person or groups important to us. The number of social relationships one has in one’s social network does not spell the most benefit. It is not the redundancy but the diversity of these social relationships and how strong a player one is in said networks that counts. Hence, one whose social relationships consist of people from professions and occupations relevant to academe and depending on one’s control in said network would one have far varied sources of beneficial information. This diversity in social relationships could be availed of by the organization’s leader to obtain opportunities for people in one’s organization as well as for the organization itself.

Structural holes. Structural holes in one’s social network are derived from communication theory. “A structural hole is understood as a gap between two individuals who have complementary sources to information.” It means one is linked with two other persons who are not connected to each other. For example, if an academic seeks a study grant in a European university and you know a possible source which holds you in considerable esteem, you could introduce the academic to the funding body. This is complementary because the funding body has what the academic needs. “Filling structural holes is one of the main ways to create value by ‘using’ one’s social networks. Those who fill holes repeatedly are rewarded because they continually create value.” <https://books.google.com.ph/books?isbn=0967923948>.

Benefits of structural holes. To Burt (1992), structural holes are “an important extension of social network theory,” which explains “how competition works when players have established relations with others.” This theory “argues that networks provide two types of benefits: information benefits and control benefits.” Information benefits refer to how much and how soon “relevant information” reaches one whose social relations have a hold on information about “more rewarding opportunities” to one’s person or social network. There are also the “control benefits” where one’s “bargaining power” to obtain information depends on the strength of one’s connections. The stronger one’s connections are to the central players, especially in large networks, the more certainty that one is within the stream where relevant information flows. This is why I always suggested to our academics when attending seminars, workshops and other forms of training, always “to stand near the hole in the social structure,” that is, to “go directly to the resource persons in order to have the direct source of information and get good ideas from them.” They could tactfully inquire from the resource person/s the possibility of having these resource persons coming to our University for a similar training session or if not possible, who of their colleagues could be a resource person and what would be a possible funding source, similar to that which sponsored the resource speaker. This illustrates the meaning of filling the gap of a structural hole— “a gap between two individuals who have complementary sources to (relevant) information.” “Thus, individuals with contact networks rich in structural holes are the individuals who know about, have a hand in, and exercise control over, more rewarding opportunities. “The behaviors by which they develop the opportunities are many and varied, but the opportunity itself is at all times defined by a hole in social structure.” <snap.stanford.edu/ class/cs224w-readings/burt00capital.pdf>

Homophily. As has been said, birds of the same feather, flock together. So also with us humans. There is the “tendency for people to have (non-negative) ties with people who are similar to themselves in socially significant ways.” <www.analytictech.com/mgt780/topics/homophily. htm>. “In the 1950s, sociologists coined the term ‘homophily’ — ‘love of the same’.” This “explain(s) our inexorable tendency to link up with one another in ways that confirm rather than test our core beliefs.” Those whose likes are the same, tend to like each other. An explanation of this tendency is the fact that “social systems sort people into similar situations. Also, “we prefer people like us because it makes negotiating differences simpler.” This draws from Pierre Bourdieu’s Habitus (1967): “If we share a habitus we can communicate easier, and this facilitates interaction.” This is similar to an ecology frame (McPherson and Blau, 2001) “that we seek out niches in attribute space.” <aris.ss.uci.edu/~lin/52.pdf> Attribute space refers to that “space” in a social relationship which allows the relationship to function, such as making feasible the drawing of information. This would remind us of M.S. Granovetter (1973), that one “gets most of (his) benefit in networks from weak ties rather than strong ties. Why? Because (one’s) strong ties know all the stuff (one knows), so there’s no new information advantage.” <https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mark_Granovetter> Burt argues that he is providing the actual causal mechanism behind SWT. <www.soc.duke.edu/~jmoody77/TheoryNotes/Burt.pdf >.

Some conclusions. The extent to which one’s social networks is rich in structural holes (which means, has much relevant and complementary information) “determines one’s structural autonomy in social relationships.” The “control” benefit in structural holes is two-pronged—to build or to destroy—Simmel’s “divide and rule” strategy. For example, there are two people – one who needs the information and one who has the information. You can play two people against each other for one’s benefit. “You would have control as long as there is tension between these two actors. This is risky because such a ploy could fail and ally against you. You may likely find yourself against a pair of allied alters.” <https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Georg_ Simmel>. Lesson: Play fair. Our morals define who we really are.

Email: ttumapon@liceo.edu.ph