So struggles in Tata Steel

Defending champion Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So suffered a crucial 10th-round loss to drop to No. 6 in the 2018 Tata Steel chess tournament being held in Groningen, Netherlands.

The 24-year old Cavite City pride surrendered to three-time Tata Steel titlist and reigning world champion GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway after a marathon 75-move of a Queen’s Pawn London System game.

So still has 5.5 points to share the sixth spot with GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia in the tournament which offers +10,000 to the champion and +6,500 to the runner-up.

Carlsen rejoined GM Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan and erstwhile solo leader GM Anish Giri of the Netherlands on top with seven points each.

Mamedyarov also scored an important victory over GM Peter Svidler of Russia while Giri agreed to a draw with Karjakin in their respective 10th-round matches.

GM Vladimir Kramnik of Russia is fourth with 6.5 points and GM Viswanathan Anand of India is fifth with six points.

Svidler holds the eighth place with 4.5 points followed by GM Wei Yi of China (4.0), GM Gawain Jones of Great Britain (4.0), GM Maxim Matlakov of Russia (4.0), GM Fabiano Caruana of the United States (4.0), GM Baskaran Adhiban of India (3.0) and GM Hou Yifan of China (2.0).

So, who represents the United States Chess Federation in international competitions, must win his last three games including his 11th-round match against Jones to salvage at least a top three finish.

Besides the So-Jones game, the other scheduled matches in the 11th round are between Anand and Hou, Mamedyarov and Carlsen, Matlakov and Svidler, Karjakin and Kramnik, Caruana and Giri, and Wei and Adhiban.

After playing Jones, So will be battling Anand in the 12th round before wrapping up his campaign with a final-round game against Hou.

