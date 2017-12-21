Student bitten by a dog could ask pet owner to foot hospital bill

Dear PAO,

My 19-year-old brother and his friends from school were going door-to-door to sell merchandise as a project for a class subject. Unfortunately, he was bitten by a dog in a neighborhood that they visited. Security guards therey brought my brother to the nearest hospital to get the necessary medical assistance he needed and contacted the owner of the dog. To our dismay, the owner of the dog did not show up in the hospital. So, my parents had to shoulder the hospital expenses. I just want to ask if we can go after the owner of the dog for the expenses, which were brought about by the incident. Some people are telling us that we may not go after him because my brother did not exactly sell him any merchandise at the time the incident happened. Is this true? Should there be some sort of contract or agreement first before he can be made liable? Please advise me on my concern.





A person may be held liable for any misfortune done to another if it can be clearly shown that there was fault or negligence on the former’s part. This is true even if there exists no contract between them. As provided under Title XVII, Book IV of our New Civil Code, particularly Article 2176:

“Whoever by act or omission causes damage to another, there being fault or negligence, is obliged to pay for the damage done. Such fault or negligence, if there is no pre-existing contractual relation between the parties, is called quasi-delict x x x”

Applying the foregoing to the situation of your brother, we believe that he may demand from the owner of the dog to shoulder, by way of reimbursement, the expenses, which were brought about by the incident. While your brother may not be actually selling some merchandise to the owner of the dog at the time that your brother was bitten by the animal, liability may still be attached to the dog owner, provided that your brother can sufficiently establish that he had no fault, which may have paved the way for the harm or injury he sustained. This is made clear under Article 2183 of the law that provides:

“The possessor of an animal or whoever may make use of the same is responsible for the damage which it may cause, although it may escape or be lost. This responsibility shall cease only in case the damage should come from force majeure or from the fault of the person who has suffered damage.”

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

