Student charged with murder in Quebec mosque attack

QUEBEC CITY: A Canadian political science student known to have nationalist sympathies was charged on Monday (Tuesday in Manila) with six counts of murder over a shooting spree at a Quebec mosque — one of the worst attacks ever to target Muslims in a western country. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned as a “terrorist attack” Sunday night’s assault on the Islamic Cultural Center in a busy district of Quebec City, which sent terrified worshippers fleeing barefoot in the snow. Eight people were also wounded in the crossfire, and five of them remained in critical condition in hospital on Monday. Alexandre Bissonnette, who made a brief court appearance after surrendering to authorities, was charged with six counts of premeditated murder and five of attempted murder, police said. More indictments are expected later, police added. “There are search warrants underway,” a spokeswoman for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police told a press conference.

AFP