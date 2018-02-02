Student-chef to represent PH in Young Chefs Olympiad today

Budding culinary student-chef Brylle C Callano Li will represent the Philippines at the Young Chefs Olympiad (YCO) in India today. The YCO is considered the biggest cooking battle against individual contestants from more than 50 countries.

Originally held in 2015 as a countrywide tilt and eventually transformed into a global event in 2016, the YCO tests participants’ mastery of skills, innovation and speed in two pre-qualifying rounds across various key cities in India.

The top 10 contestants will then compete for the finals where the winner will earn the title and a 10,000 cash prize.

Organized by India’s International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), the contest likewise provides young culinarians a chance to develop a worldwide network of celebrity chefs and industry professionals.

Li, a culinary student from the School of Hotel, Restaurant and Institution Management (SHRIM) of the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB), is the College’s third consecutive annual entrant to the competition. In 2016 and 2017, its students managed an 11th and 10th place finish respectively.

This year’s chef judges are led by Profesor David Foskett (OBE), author of the bestselling book Practical Cookery & Theory of Catering and an Emeritus Professor at the London School of Hospitality and Tourism, University of West London; and a host of other sterling Michelin star and celebrity chefs namely Chris Galvin, John Wood, Enzo Oliveri, Zenobia Nadirshaw, Ron Scott, Shaun Kenworthy, Udo Leick, Andreas Mueller and Karl Guggenmos.