Student drowns in closed Benguet falls

THE body of a 19-year-old student who drowned while swimming in Colorado Falls Twin Peaks in Tuba, Benguet was recovered by rescuers on Tuesday, a day after he was reported to have failed to resurface.

Advertisements

Chief Insp. Andres Calaowa Jr., of Tuba Municipal Police Station, said Brosnan Alec Caballero, an Engineering student of Adamson University (AdU), reportedly took a dive on the waterfalls but failed to resurface at about 1:19 p.m. on Monday.

Investigation showed strong water current caused Caballero, a native of San Jose, Oriental Mindoro, to sink down and stuck underwater.

His body was found at about 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday and brought to Damayan Funeral Homes Marcos Highway for autopsy.

Police said the victim, along with 14 other AdU students, went to Baguio City on weekend and dropped by the Colorado falls but were warned against swimming there. It was apparently on their way back when they decided to stop by again and take a deep into the falls.

Colorado falls have been closed to the public by Tuba local government after records of drowning incidents, police added.

Meanwhile, Caballero’s relatives refused interview but in a Facebook post of his sister, Ruxel, showed his wake is being held in their home in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro.

Adamson University will hold a Mass for Caballero.