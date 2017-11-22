Student killed, another injured as basketball hoop collapses in Zamboanga City

ZAMBOANGA CITY – A high school student was killed and another injured after a basketball hoop collapsed and pinned the victims inside the school’s gymnasium in Zamboanga City in southern Philippines, local government officials said Wednesday.

Officials said the 12-year old Greyshen Kurt Balanto died on the spot while Jay Mark Gutierrez, 13, was rushed to the hospital. The two were listening to music on their cell phones when the accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at the Don Pablo Lorenzo Memorial High School.

One of their classmates, Remitch Remigio, who witnessed the incident tried to warn the victims to move away from the heavy hoop, but the victims — who were wearing their headsets – did not hear the warning.

Officials said police were investigating the incident. It was not immediately known whether the families of the victims would sue the school for negligence that caused the accident. AL JACINTO