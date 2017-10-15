Student missing as boat capsizes

THE search and rescue operation continues for the fourth year college student who went missing after a motorized boat with nine passengers capsized along Busuanga River in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro on Friday.

Police investigators said Lea Mangao, 19, Agriculture student of Occidental Mindoro State College (OMSC) and resident of Barangay San Agustin was among the passengers who sank with the boat after a strong current wrecked the bamboo balancer causing the boat to capsize while heading to Sitio Lamis from Barangay San Agustin.

Jessebhel Mangao, sister of the victim, said the motorboat is owned by Mildred Bacusa of Sitio Lamis.

Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office head Gil Gendrano said their personnel with the police and Philippine Coast Guard promptly conducted a search and rescue operation.

He identified the survivors as: motorboat operator Henry Giluani, Editha Pastorga, Jessa Montecalvo, Glengie Laurente, Jaypee Mahinay, Zean Kyle Baldomero, Joenen Cornejo and Jeffrey Baron.

NIKKI DELOS REYES